Art Spikes
Art Spikes, 80-years-young, of Amarillo, Wichita Falls & Henrietta passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020.
He is survived by his former spouse, Jane Bonifield; and his children, Greg Bonifield and his wife Karen; and Sabrina Krieg and her husband Tim. He also leaves behind five granddaughters, Lauren Lindley and her husband Bill, Kathryn Bonifield and her husband Lance Mahon, Kacy Hoopes and her husband Justin, Madison and Blair Bonifield; two great-granddaughters, Willow and Harlow Hoopes; and three great-grandsons, Bowen Hoopes, Walter and Theodore Lindley. He is also survived by his siblings, Helen Leonhart, Marie Parker and Tommy Spikes.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Meredith and Ozelle Spikes; and siblings, Daisy Ann, Meredith Junior and Jess Angelo.
Art came to Amarillo with his wife, Jane, and baby boy, Greg, in 1965. He was enticed to move here by a job opportunity with the International Shoe Company within Colbert's Department Store. His position as the shoe manager and buyer gave him the opportunity to visit fun markets in Dallas and NYC. He later joined the team at White & Kirk which was eventually purchased by Sakowitz. He took his love of people and sales to the next level when opening Spikes Realty. He spent over three decades helping folks locate their dream home.
Art participated in the Amarillo West Rotary Club for 39 years with perfect attendance. He served as President of the Amarillo Board of Realtors. He especially enjoyed the PTCC singles group. Let's just say, he liked the ladies.
Art was a hell of a good cook! He kept his family and friends well fed. He received a blue ribbon the first time he tried his hand at a chili cook-off. But his spicy-sweet pickles were the bomb digity!! Deviled eggs were forever changed after being topped with those pickles! One bite and you were forever hooked. He perfected his pecan pie recipe at the detriment of many waistlines. He kept his oven burning the midnight oil cooking for every celebration.
We will greatly miss him and his zany love for anything and everyone beautiful. Waterford, Lalique, Marilyn Monroe...
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at High Plains Senior Care Hospice and Mary Carascoe Care Homes. Such amazing kind caring folks.
Our family welcomes you to a reception at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020, from 6-7:30 P.M. Art will be laid to rest in his family plot in Bellevue, TX on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 2901 N. Soncy Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124.
Hopefully, he'll visit us in our kitchens!
