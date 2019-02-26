Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
Norman, TX
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Grandfield Memorial Cemetery
Grandfield, TX
Arthur Joel Armstrong, 85 of Norman, Oklahoma born February 20th, 1934 passed away Saturday, February 23rd. He was the only child of John Arthur "Toots" Armstrong and Imogene Hinds Armstrong of Grandfield, Oklahoma.

He grew up in Grandfield, Oklahoma and graduated from Grandfield High School in 1952 where he was an athlete and Senior Class President. After graduation, Art attended Cameron Junior College and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1956 with a degree in Business Administration.

Art married Vera Lee Tackel in 1956 also from Grandfield. They had a wonderful marriage of 63 years and Art often referred to her as "Vera Lee Honey". Art and Vera started a family and soon settled in Norman in 1966. He was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church attending the last 52 years in Norman. Art was an avid Sooner football fan and started a tradition of attending every home football game with his family beginning in 1970. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge earning the rank of 32nd Degree Mason. He was also an active member of the Norman Shrine Club Boomer Patrol Unit. Art spent many Saturdays with the group driving in parades entertaining children and raising funds for the . He retired from the Kiwi Polish Company and often referred to himself as a "shoe polish tycoon"; then spent his time working crossword puzzles, challenging friends at dominos, walking at the mall and swimming at the YMCA.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents John Arthur Armstrong and Imogene Byrne.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Vera Armstrong; daughters, Lou Ann Gibson and husband David Gibson and Mary Tolbert and husband Kenny Tolbert; grandchildren Chris Gibson and wife Stephanie Gibson, Trent Tolbert and wife Lilia Zuhara, Colin Gibson and Kyle Tolbert and fiancé Molly Adler.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to send donations to or First Christian Church Memorial Fund in Norman. Arrangements for Art Armstrong were placed in the care of Havenbrook Funeral Home of Norman. Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Norman at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 27th. Interment will follow in Grandfield, Oklahoma at the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019
