Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Empowerment
1959 - 2019
Artis Mitchell Rankin Obituary
Artis Mitchell Rankin

Grand Prairie - Artis Mitchell Rankin was born May 9, 1959 to the parents of Kelso C. Rankin and Mary Maxine Coverson in Jefferson, Texas. He attended Hirschi High School and upon graduation he proudly entered the U S Army.

Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at House of Empowerment with Pastor John H. McGee and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:30 - 6:00 PM at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street. Burial at Crestview Memorial Park.

Artis received his Associate Degree from West Central Texas College. He worked as a bus driver trainer and later as a football coach at Kirby Jr. High and the Boys Club of Wichita Falls, TX. He moved to Grand Prairie and began working as a lead security consultant at South Grand Prairie High School and he was also a mentor and coach at the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Prairie.

He is preceded in death by parents, Kelso and Mary Rankin and brother, Patrick Rankin.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Debbie Rankin; son Artis M. Rankin, Jr.; daughters, Deidrea Tucker and Amber Hughes Rankin; step sons, Randy Dever, Jr., Jerrell Dever; step daughters, Kedrea Dever, Bonnesha Harris (Stanley); brothers, Bruce Rankin (Valerie), Ricky Rankin (Erica), Lance Rankin (Sandra), Sabrina Coleman (Van), Vicki Jones (Ben); uncle Johnny Rankin (Linda); eleven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on July 4, 2019
