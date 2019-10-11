|
Asic Elmore Gentry Jr.
Burkburnett - Asic Elmore Gentry Jr. age 61 of Burkburnett, Texas passed away Oct. 5, 2019.
Asic E. worked in the oilfield many years then later @ River Creek Golf Course along with his handyman service.
He was a very hard worker.
Preceded in death by his sisters Leta Gentry & Pam Fox, & brothers Darrel & David
He is survived by children Connie Brown, Angela Gentry, & Chrystal Otley
Mother and stepfather Celetta & Bobby Brown, brothers Eric Gentry, Bobby D. Brown & wife Kim, Bryan Brown & wife Shannon, Sisters Shirley Brown, Belinda McGough & husband Robert & Ellen Crocker along with 9 grandchildren.
Grave site service to be held @ Electra Cemetery under direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls @10am Monday, October 14th.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019