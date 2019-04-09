|
|
Audie John Cummings
Wichita Falls - Audie John Cummings, 73 of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls with Mr. David Bindel, officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley of Wichita Falls.
John was born on October 15, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Audie Alonzo Cummings and Beatrice (Howe) Cummings. He graduated from Quanah High School in 1964. On a drum major scholarship, he went to Cisco Junior College for 1 year, and then chose to pursue a degree from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. While pursuing his degree, he married Debra Wiseman on December 26, 1965 in Quanah, Texas. They moved to Wichita Falls and John started working at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home from 1966 to 1974. John decided to change professions and was selected to the Wichita Falls Police Academy in January of 1974 where he stayed until his retirement on March 31, 2002. He first served as an officer on patrol, undercover tactical unit, hostage negotiator and the training unit for 11 ½ years. After being promoted to Sergeant he went back to patrol, criminal investigation section and served as the accreditation manager. He then was promoted to Lieutenant over patrol, internal affairs, criminal investigation section commander, traffic unit, accreditation, crime stoppers & Identification section commandeer. During his time at the Police Department, he obtained an AAS in Criminal Justice from Vernon College and a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University. He held a Master Peace Officer Certification and was an instructor for Vernon College Police Academy for 36 years. He was a graduate of L.E.M.I. of Texas. He held several certifications from TCLEOSE including First Line Supervision Instructor. He served on the board of the Southside Girls Club and enjoyed being Santa for several organizations. He coached girls fast-pitch softball for 12 years. John loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved anything that involved helping others or organizing events that benefited his community. He was an avid spectator for all of his grandchildren's activities. He was a 33rd degree Mason with the Joseph A. Kemp Lodge and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Cummings; his in-laws, Woodrow and Estella Wiseman.
He is survived by his wife, Debra with whom he shared 53 wonderful years; daughters Rebecca Ashlock and Karen McClure and husband, Brian; sister EdiaJuan Fagan; sisters-in-law, Debbie Cummings of Wichita Falls, Shirley Devereaux of Haltom City and Charlotte Hale of Saint Jo; Four grandchildren, Zachary Nguyen-Moore and husband Bona, Haley Lopez and husband Justin, Makenzie McClure and Audie McClure all of Wichita Falls; One great-grandchild, Landry Lee Lopez; nieces and nephews,Cliff, Terri, Lesia, Tresia, Katy, Vicki, Angie, Bradley and Allison; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 9, 2019