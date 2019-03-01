|
|
Austin Cage Cox
Bowie
Austin Cage Cox, 15, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Bowie High School Gym with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.
Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral home of Bowie.
Austin was born January 10, 2004 in Decatur, TX to Clinton Cox and Autumn Greenroy. He was a freshman at Bowie High School, and took pride in being an A Honor Roll student. As a young boy he participated in the Cub Scouts Program and completed the Webelos rank.
Austin was an outstanding athlete, and played football and basketball and ran track. He was the kind of athlete that every coach dreamed of. He was admired by his teachers, teammates and opponents on and off the field or court.
He was preceded in death by his father Clint Cox.
Austin is survived by his grandparents Terry and Cathy Greenroy of Bowie, Eric and Brenda Cox of Chico, and Marvin and Brenda Jones of Bowie; mother Autum Greenroy and partner Clay Schmoker of City View; great-grandparents Edwin and Jo Kleinhans of Bowie; sisters Emily Boyd and husband Logan of Anchorage, AK and Caysen Latham of City View; brothers Caleb Cox of Bowie and T.J. Latham of City View; girlfriend Kerstin Kindsfather of Bowie; aunt Shonda Tucker of Fort Worth; cousin Damien Greenroy of Bowie; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends and teammates.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 1, 2019