Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Bailey Powell
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
1955 - 2019
Benbrook - Bailey Robin Powell, 63, of Benbrook, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Ft. Worth. He was born on July 27, 1955 in Wichita Falls to Carl B. Powell and Dorthey Marie Redwine Powell. On September 6, 1991 he married Debbie Williams in Wichita Falls. Bailey was a broker for U.V. Logistics and was affiliated with Wesley United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lou Powell; son, Blake Powell and his daughters, Madyson, Savannah, and Jorgia and the children's mother, Tasha; son, Josh Powell and wife Shawnee and their children, Jaiden and Carter; daughter, Sugar Raye Reed and husband James and their children, Riley and Chloe; son, Reuben Powell and his children, Tristin and Alyiah; sister, Carla Robinson. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Powell on May 3, 2006 and his mother, Dorthey Marie Powell on March 29, 2013.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joe Redwine, Poncho Redwine, Ronnie Holliday, Kenneth Quin, James Reed and Joe Muterspaugh.

Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 4, 2019
