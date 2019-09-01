|
|
Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery
Wichita Falls, Texas - Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Tommy Free officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The family will be at the funeral home Monday, September 2, from 6-7 PM, for visitation.
Barbara was born to Roy and Beulah Bacon on October 9, 1932, in Dallas, TX. The family lived in Kamay, TX before relocating to Wichita Falls, where Barbara graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1951. She later attended Midwestern University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life, William Ernest (Bill) Lowery, on April 25, 1953.
Barbara touched countless lives during her 37 years of teaching and always considered her work to be more of a calling than a career. She was an active member of Lamar Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She loved serving the Lord in any and every way possible. She enjoyed reading and was never without a good book. She loved camping and was a member of the Rockin Wheels Good Sam Camping Club.
She invested her life and her love in her family. She took great pride in her six grandchildren and was an exceptional grandmother. She acted as a cheerleader, a mentor, a chauffeur, and a prayer warrior for her family and never missed a performance, game, concert, or any other opportunity to videotape a grandchild. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Beulah Bacon; her loving husband of 65 years, Bill; son, Robert Lowery; son-in-law, Darren Waugh; and grandson, Jay Patrick.
She is survived by her daughter Annette Patrick and husband, David; daughter Connie Waugh; and daughter-in-law, Jana Lowery, all of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Kayla Steinly and husband, Andrew, of Wichita Falls, Kaitlin Bates and husband Justin, of Devine, TX; Hannah McMurry and husband, Grant, of Fort Irwin, CA; Mason Lowery, of Seoul, South Korea; and Garrett Waugh and wife, Mercades, of Wichita Falls; great grandchildren Parker and Cole Bates, Amelia Waugh, Theodore McMurry, and Rhett Steinly; sisters Theresa Crick of Alvin, TX, Yvonne Bodin and husband Henry, of Wichita Falls, TX, and Carolyn Ostrom, of Burkburnett; as well as many other family members and countless friends.
Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to our adopted sister, Carmen Casillas and the wonderful caregivers of both Hospice of Wichita Falls and First Texas Home Health.
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019