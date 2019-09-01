Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crestview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery Obituary
Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery

Wichita Falls, Texas - Barbara Ann Bacon Lowery, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Tommy Free officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

The family will be at the funeral home Monday, September 2, from 6-7 PM, for visitation.

Barbara was born to Roy and Beulah Bacon on October 9, 1932, in Dallas, TX. The family lived in Kamay, TX before relocating to Wichita Falls, where Barbara graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1951. She later attended Midwestern University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life, William Ernest (Bill) Lowery, on April 25, 1953.

Barbara touched countless lives during her 37 years of teaching and always considered her work to be more of a calling than a career. She was an active member of Lamar Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She loved serving the Lord in any and every way possible. She enjoyed reading and was never without a good book. She loved camping and was a member of the Rockin Wheels Good Sam Camping Club.

She invested her life and her love in her family. She took great pride in her six grandchildren and was an exceptional grandmother. She acted as a cheerleader, a mentor, a chauffeur, and a prayer warrior for her family and never missed a performance, game, concert, or any other opportunity to videotape a grandchild. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Beulah Bacon; her loving husband of 65 years, Bill; son, Robert Lowery; son-in-law, Darren Waugh; and grandson, Jay Patrick.

She is survived by her daughter Annette Patrick and husband, David; daughter Connie Waugh; and daughter-in-law, Jana Lowery, all of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Kayla Steinly and husband, Andrew, of Wichita Falls, Kaitlin Bates and husband Justin, of Devine, TX; Hannah McMurry and husband, Grant, of Fort Irwin, CA; Mason Lowery, of Seoul, South Korea; and Garrett Waugh and wife, Mercades, of Wichita Falls; great grandchildren Parker and Cole Bates, Amelia Waugh, Theodore McMurry, and Rhett Steinly; sisters Theresa Crick of Alvin, TX, Yvonne Bodin and husband Henry, of Wichita Falls, TX, and Carolyn Ostrom, of Burkburnett; as well as many other family members and countless friends.

Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to our adopted sister, Carmen Casillas and the wonderful caregivers of both Hospice of Wichita Falls and First Texas Home Health.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now