|
|
Barbara Ann Davidson
Wichita Falls - Barbara Ann Davidson passed away May 28, 2019. Barbara was born on June 30, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Constance and Werner Davidson.
Barbara is survived by her children Richard, Steven, Amy Gilleland and son-in-law Chris Hunt all of Wichita Falls, brothers Bryan (Bink) Davidson, Chris Davidson and wife Carol. She had four grandchildren Brandon (whom she raised as a son), Jacob, Ashley Gilleland all of Wichita Falls and Danielle Kelly of Alabama. She had numerous nieces and nephews that she considered her kids as well.
She was a loving mom who cared and wanted to help support her whole family. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband James Gilleland, her parents Werner and Constance Davidson, father and mother in law Roy Lee and Tacoma Gilleland.
Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Times Record News on June 5, 2019