Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Davidson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Davidson Obituary
Barbara Ann Davidson

Wichita Falls - Barbara Ann Davidson passed away May 28, 2019. Barbara was born on June 30, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Constance and Werner Davidson.

Barbara is survived by her children Richard, Steven, Amy Gilleland and son-in-law Chris Hunt all of Wichita Falls, brothers Bryan (Bink) Davidson, Chris Davidson and wife Carol. She had four grandchildren Brandon (whom she raised as a son), Jacob, Ashley Gilleland all of Wichita Falls and Danielle Kelly of Alabama. She had numerous nieces and nephews that she considered her kids as well.

She was a loving mom who cared and wanted to help support her whole family. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband James Gilleland, her parents Werner and Constance Davidson, father and mother in law Roy Lee and Tacoma Gilleland.

Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Times Record News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.