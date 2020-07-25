Barbara "Barbie" Ann Mitchell
Iowa Park - The angels took Barbara "Barbie" Ann (Lott) Mitchell home on July 23, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
Barbie was born April 18, 1953 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Jack and Betty Lott. She worked as church secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park for four years and also for the Medical Surgical Clinic of Wichita Falls for 10 years. Barbie loved sewing, fishing and of course, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Barbie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Lott; niece, Tammy Myers; and nephew, Christopher Lott.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Kevin Mitchell of Iowa Park; daughter, Christy Skinner of Iowa Park; daughter, Rebecka Starr of Liberty Hill; step-daughter, Michelle Mitchell of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexandria Skinner, Bryce Skinner, Katlyn Skinner, Justin Skinner, Jayden Starr, Jordan Starr, Jacob Starr, and Donald Huett; and great grandson, Weston Bolf.
Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Compassion was her legacy while here with us all. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuenralhome.com
.