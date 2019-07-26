|
Barbara Ann Orrell
Nocona - On Friday, July 19, 2019, Barbara Orrell passed away in Nocona, Texas.She was born January 14, 1934 to Mildred and Erby Chambers in Wichita Falls.As the baby of the family, she joined her brother Vivan, and sisters Virginia, Frances, and Dorothy in a house without plenty but with love in abundance.Tragically, a house fire took her sister Wilda Fay before she had the chance to meet her.She found love early and married Robert Crain of Wichita Falls and together they raised two daughters.Widowed at 36, she was blessed again to find love later in life with Donnie Orrell of Nocona.
Barbara left this life on July 19, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, a brother, and two husbands.She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Smith and husband Mike Smith of Nocona, and Beckie Gammons and husband Larry Gammons of Sachse.She was also loved dearly by her three granddaughters, Melissa Neal and husband EuDon Neal of Decatur, Jenifer Freeman of Decatur, and Breann Gipson and husband Mat Gipson of Alvarado, as well as six great-grandchildren Hunter Corbyn, Ashton Howell, Riley Freeman, Emma Freeman, Colt Gipson, and Beckley Gipson.She was also blessed with the love of niece Diana Reid and family, nephew Mike Ditto and family, nephew Ross Little and family, nephew David Anderson and family, and many other friends and loved ones.
Barbara had a long career at Wichita General Hospital, working in the surgical department.She loved good music, dancing, visiting with family, antiques, and finding treasure at garage sales.She would have stayed forever if she could, but left holding the hands of her daughters and knowing she was loved, just as she wanted to.She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in the knowledge that her joy has been restored and she is at last reunited with her family in heaven.
Published in The Times Record News on July 26, 2019