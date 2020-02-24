|
Barbara Ann Wayda
Wichita Falls - Barbara Ann Wayda, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Chaplain Starkovich Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mrs. Wayda born July 19, 1938 in Wichita Falls, daughter of the late Lloyd Wallum and Bessie Bell (Burns) Wallum. She worked in sales for Elizabeth Arden at Sheppard Air Force Base BX. Barbara loved garage sales and consignment stores. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite saying to them was, "I love you a whole big bunch."
Along with her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayda; late husband, Jay Murphy; late husband, Buster Andrus; her son, Ricky Andrus; and son-in-law, Felipe Reyes.
Surviving Barbara are her children, Mark Andrus and wife Kim, Leesa Reyes, and Steve Murphy and wife Renae; step-daughters, Karen Hoernke and Terri Blankenship; sisters, Wanda Ray and Connie Davis; brothers, Gary Wallum and Ed Wallum; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family offers special thanks to Jami Elliott of Midwestern Healthcare Center for her exceptional care and attention to Barbara. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020