Barbara C. McCarty
Anniston, AL - Mrs. C. McCarty, 84, of Anniston, Alabama, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
The funeral service was held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan in Anniston. The Reverend Donnie Sills and the Reverend Buddy Nelson officiated, and burial followed in Forestlawn Gardens.
Mrs. McCarty was born December 15, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Theodore Russell "Ted" Calhoun and Violet Todd Calhoun. Her family moved to Wichita Falls, TX where she graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1953. She attended Midwestern State University and was employed by the Wichita Falls Times-Record News. She married Lt. Alan Grice McCarty on June 4, 1955 at the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls by Dr. James C. Landes. She relocated in connection with her husband's employment to Anniston, AL in 1961. She was a member of the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan where she taught Sunday School, was a member and former president of the Women's Missionary Union, and served as chairwoman of the Relocation Committee for the church's move to its McClellan site. Mrs. McCarty served on the board of the United Cerebral Palsy for many years and as Anniston Schools PTA Council president. She was also a homemaker and Realtor with Service Realty.
Mrs. McCarty is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Krista Lynn McCarty.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alan Grice McCarty; daughters, Belinda McCarty, Shari Jackson and her husband, Dalen, and Carol Caufield and her husband, Steve; sons, John McCarty and his wife, Rhonda, and Charles McCarty; a sister, Linda Allen and her husband, Theo; four grandchildren, Kevin McCarty and his wife, Rachael, Daniel Jackson, Emma Jackson and her husband, Clark Perkins, Evan Caufield; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for Mrs. McCarty were John McCarty, Dalen Jackson, Steve Caufield, Kevin McCarty, Daniel Jackson, Evan Caufield, and Clark Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 3500 Blue Lake Drive Ste 225, Birmingham, AL 35243 (); the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, 415 Castle Avenue, Anniston, AL 36205 (www.ecaucp.org); or the Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan, 851 Morton Rd, Fort McClellan, AL 36205.
Published in The Times Record News on May 30, 2019