Wichita Falls - Barbara E. Byous Galyean of Wichita Falls passed from this life and into the gates of heaven on July 17, with her loving husband holding her hand. She was 71 years of age.
Barbara was born on November 17, 1948, in Commerce, Texas, one of four daughters of the union of Hubert Dorrell Byous and Glendora Forester Byous. She graduated from Rider High School in Wichita Falls and earned a Master of Education through Midwestern State University. She married the love of her life, James M. (Mick) Galyean, on February 13, 1965, and Barbara and Mick were blessed with a son Jim. Later their lives changed with the addition of their son by circumstance, Jeremiah Caudillo.
Barbara cherished her family and she loved and faithfully served her Lord, yet somehow through living a very disciplined life she managed to give back through her chosen profession of education. As a dedicated staff member of Wichita Falls Independent School District, she served as a special education teacher, a diagnostician, and a counselor. She especially loved the teaching part. Through her position with the school district, she discovered a new purpose in life; his name was Jeremiah. Jeremiah was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, and Barbara and Mick found God had opened a door for them to make a difference in the life of this young boy. Barbara retired from public education to care for her mother, who passed away within six months of Barbara's retirement. Her attention then turned to Jeremiah, which he received until the day he passed on August 3, 2011. Just as Barbara was proud to give her life to Jeremiah, she just as freely gave her time and talents to everyone who needed her. She embodied the term selfless. She was a people person; she enjoyed life to its fullest; she had an enviable sense of humor. She loved.
Through her loving attention to Jeremiah, she became a tireless advocate for the CDLS (Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation). She was a presenter focusing on educational advocacy at several of the Foundation's national conventions held in major cities across the United States, and was named the CDLS Foundation's National Volunteer of the Year in 2018. Even though she dedicated a great portion of her time to this passion, she found time to sing in the Glory Choir at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and to work as secretary for Daybreak Community Services, as well as serve as a member of their Advisory Board and help with Special Olympics. Barbara was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, actively participating with the local Major Francis Grice Chapter.
Those preceding Barbara in death are her parents; her loving Jeremiah; and brother-in-law Bill Mahoney.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her devoted husband James M. (Mick) Galyean; her son Jim and wife Cristina; two grandchildren, Ella and Nolan Galyean; and sisters Linda Mahoney of Wichita Falls, Darlene Polk and husband Terry of San Angelo, and Beverly Lee of Wichita Falls.
A celebration of Barbara's life is scheduled on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
