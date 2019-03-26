|
Barbara Joan Crum
Wichita Falls, TX
Barbara Joan Crum was born on September 2, 1934 in Paris, Ilinois, daughter of Everett and Matilda Newman. She graduated Paris High School, went to college one day and came back and caught a train to Texas to be with the love of her life till the day she died, John Crum. They were like high school sweethearts to the very end as every great love story should be. The Air Force was their life in Texas....with a brief two years in Istanbul, Turkey which required air travel which she hated. So, afterwards all traveling was in their pickup, "See the USA in your Chevrolet".
If you knew Barbara then you knew about "her girls". She always wanted daughters and obviously God knew that telling Barbara no was not a good thing and he blessed her with three - Debbie Mrazek, Denise Stafford and Karen Hughes. There was no one who personified "Mama Bear" like Barbara.
As much as she loved her girls no one could mistake her love for "her boys". Her son-in-laws were loved by her as they were by their own Mom's - Tommy Mrazek, Kevin Stafford and Donald Hughes (also, her very favorite firefighter).
We always laughed no matter where we went if Barbara had been there then they knew about her girls. However, for those she met after her grandchildren were born not only did they know about her girls but they knew every little thing about each of her precious grandchildren and had to look at pictures - Jason Mrazek (Stephanie), Jennifer Mrazek, Katie Stafford (Zac Saldi), Mathew Stafford, Layci Hughes (Ian Lawler) and her great grandchildren - Hazel Mrazek, Emma Lawler, Wilder Mrazek.
On Saturday, March 23,2019 when Barbara arrived at the pearly gates we are certain she was met by all those who have gone before that loved and adored her too. She may not have had a lot of family but she was blessed beyond measure with friends near and far. Her address book tells a beautiful story of all the friends she left behind.
We would be remiss if we did not thank Alexander Graham Bell for inventing the telephone. Each of us have so many memories and cannot help but smile when we think of Barbara and her love for talking on the phone.....even at the very end she could get her flip phone open and touch the buttons even though she could not talk.
Our love and gratitude to the wonderful people at House of Hope and Hospice of Wichita Falls for the amazing care, kindness and love they showed Barbara and her family. The last two years have been so much easier with your loving care and the last two weeks would have been unbearable without you.
Barbara's love for family and friends was unmatched. It will be quiet on Lockwood Drive but the light will always be on - she shines brightly from above over each of us forevermore.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be given at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 26, 2019