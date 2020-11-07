Barbara Kay Runnels
Archer City - Barbara Kay Runnels, 82, from Archer City, Texas, went to be with the Lord and the rest of her family on November 5, 2020.
Barbara Kay was born on January 26, 1938 to James Riley Douthit and Gladys Maureen (Wyatt) Douthit in Lamesa, Texas. She married William Burton Runnels on September 12, 1953. They were married 59 ½ years. They started their family in Lamesa and lived there for 15 years before moving to Snyder, Texas, where they made their home for 40 years. Barbara Kay was a bookkeeper at D&D Auto Supply for 30 years before her retirement. They moved to Archer City, Texas, in 2008 to be close to family.
Barbara Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her only son, Barry, in 2000; her great-granddaughter, Lindsey Runnels in 2001; her only daughter, Candyce Derrick in 2011; and her husband, William Burton Runnels in 2013.
Despite devastating losses, Barbara Kay's faith in Jesus Christ was unwavering. She had a servant's heart and everyone who knew her felt loved and cared for. She loved spending time with family and very much enjoyed fellowship with her church family as well.
Barbara Kay, also known as Nana, will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren: Cristi Derrick Kellar and Chasa Derrick of Wichita Falls, Texas, Cherri Gound and husband, Gary, of West Point, New York, Brad Runnels of Snyder, Texas, Ashley Runnels of Dallas, Texas, and Ty Runnels of Kingsland, Texas; seven great-grandchildren: Derrick, Olivia, Logan, Casey and wife, Sara, Cody, Bradley, and Jax; one great-great grandson, Beckham; her son-in-law, Ray Derrick of Wichita Falls, Texas; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Burl and Martha Runnels of Lubbock, Texas; many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and her loving friends, Vickie Thornton and Carolyn Cook.
A funeral service honoring Barbara Kay's life is set for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Faith Memorial Baptist Church in Archer City, Texas. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Snyder, Texas under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
