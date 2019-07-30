|
Barbara Komp
Wichita Falls - Barbara F. (Hill) Komp, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lakeview Assembly with Pastor Rev. Leo Hargis officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Grady Cemetery in Grady, Oklahoma.
Barbara was born on October 14, 1931 in Ryan, Oklahoma to the late Mortimer Morgan and Nellie Mae (Riddles) Clark. She married James Martin Dwayne Hill on May 19, 1950 in Chickasha, and the couple moved to Wichita Falls in 1953. Barbara received a scholarship to Midwestern University by out-typing future president Jessie Rogers at 88 words per minute. Barbara went to work for the Wichita Falls State Hospital, retiring as a supervisor after 28 years of service on all of the various wings in 1993. She was very active in her church home, playing the accordion, while her husband played bass. Barbara was a longtime member of the Women's Missionary Union. She loved her coffee on the porch in fall. Enjoying the cool breeze. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Kodi Renee; two sisters; and three brothers.
Barbara is survived by children Marlin Hill of Wichita Falls, Boyce Hill and wife Cynthia of Bowie, and Dwanna Hobgood of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Barbara's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 30, 2019