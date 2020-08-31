Barbara L. Miller
Wichita Falls - Barbara LaNell Miller, 83, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the LORD on August 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Lunn's. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4th at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Memorial services will follow that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, East Sanctuary with Dr. Bob McCartney, Senior Pastor, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on June 18, 1937, in Salem, Illinois, to Bruce Ferrell and Mildred Hicks Ferrell. The family moved to Archer City, Texas, where Barbara grew up. She graduated from Archer City High School with high academic grades, plus starred in women's basketball.
Barbara spent the majority of her adult life working for Stephens Engineering in Wichita Falls. She enjoyed the Glory Choir, women's Bible study, Sunday school and the many life's lessons taught in church services.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William Miller; two sons; five step-sons; and thirteen step-daughters.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 and/or The First Baptist Church, 1200 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
