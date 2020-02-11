|
Barbara Lee Wylie Long
Wichita Falls - Barbara Lee (Wylie) Long, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Wichita Falls. Visitation will be 6 - 8 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Barbara was born on February 3, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Thomas Spencer and Ella Bernice Baugh Wylie. She married Donald Ray Long on December 18, 1976 in Wichita Falls. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2014.
Barbara attended Holliday ISD School, 1st through 12th grades, and was a majorette in the Holliday High School Band. She graduated in 1960. Barbara taught numerous children baton twirling for many years in the Wichita Falls area. She worked for Conoco Oil Company, where she had become the first female Crude Oil Buyer. She then left to work with her husband at Eddy's Garage until they closed the business in 2006. Barbara was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her many flower gardens. She was a self- taught artist, who could paint beautifully on anything. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family and the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with which she was blessed. She was also preceded by her daughter: Brenda Kay Seale; parents: Thomas and Bernice Wylie; brothers: T.S. Wylie, Jr., Felix Ray Wylie, and David Leroy Wylie; and her first husband: Larry Seale.
Survivors include daughters: Deborah Long of Burkburnett, Pam Tarver and husband Erik of Burkburnett, LaDonna Ferguson and husband Robert of Wichita Falls; son: Donnie Long and wife Joni of Windthorst; sisters: Willa Jean Poe of Burleson and Linda Mae Lonsway of Spring Branch; brothers: Terry Wayne Wylie of Arizona and Charles Richard Wylie of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020