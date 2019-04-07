|
Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson
Wichita Falls - Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson, 74, of Wichita Falls, died on Friday, April 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on January 28, 1945 in Muenster, Texas to Dewey N. and Mildred Mae Allen Taylor. She was a Real Estate Agent and took great pride in achieving her certification. Barbara was a lifetime animal advocate supporting many shelters and animal advocate groups. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Jimmy Lee Taylor.
She is survived by her husband: David Earl Anderson of Wichita Falls; her sons: Lee (Travis Lee, Jr.) McWhorter and wife Kris of Austin and Todd Lyle McWhorter of Wichita Falls; step-children:
Tammie Donart and Tony Anderson; grandchildren: Shelby L. Donart Hernandez and Garrett D. Donart; great-grandchildren: Kynslee and Kruz; and her brother: David Niel Taylor.
