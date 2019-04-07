Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Barbara Anderson
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson


Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson Obituary
Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson

Wichita Falls - Barbara Louise Taylor McWhorter Anderson, 74, of Wichita Falls, died on Friday, April 5, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Barbara was born on January 28, 1945 in Muenster, Texas to Dewey N. and Mildred Mae Allen Taylor. She was a Real Estate Agent and took great pride in achieving her certification. Barbara was a lifetime animal advocate supporting many shelters and animal advocate groups. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Jimmy Lee Taylor.

She is survived by her husband: David Earl Anderson of Wichita Falls; her sons: Lee (Travis Lee, Jr.) McWhorter and wife Kris of Austin and Todd Lyle McWhorter of Wichita Falls; step-children:

Tammie Donart and Tony Anderson; grandchildren: Shelby L. Donart Hernandez and Garrett D. Donart; great-grandchildren: Kynslee and Kruz; and her brother: David Niel Taylor.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
