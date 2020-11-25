Barbara Lucille Wallace
Wichita Falls - Barbara Lucille Wallace, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away November 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Barbara was born on July 24, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Robert and Cleo (Flatt) Smith. On June 20, 1951 she married the love of her life, Bobby Wallace. Barbara served as a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and was helpful in organizing, alongside her husband Bobby, the girls' softball program through the YWCA in 1960. In 1994, she retired from WFISD.
Barbara volunteered in many capacities at North Texas State Hospital for 50 years and was appointed by the Governor of Texas as 1999 Volunteer of the Year. She also served on the Board of Directors and Volunteer Services for ARC for many years and received the 2005 Volunteer of the Year award. She was helpful with The Special Olympics
for Bowie Special Ed School, a volunteer for Boot Scootin Boogie, worked for ARC Angel Thrift Store, and especially enjoyed having fun with the adult ARC clients playing Bingo at the Elks Lodge. She was also a volunteer at Texoma Cowboy Church and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Barbara's passion for volunteering her time brought tremendous joy and satisfaction to her life.
Her legacy truly left an everlasting love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that they will always remember.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Wallace; her daughter, Shelley Daily; and her brothers, Bobby Smith, Tommy Smith, and Gilbert "Pete" Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Janie Spain; her son, Scott Wallace and wife Debbie; her sister, Leanne Prestwood and husband Mike; her grandchildren, Terry Daily and wife Tara, Randy Daily and wife Jenna, Kristen Gore and husband Chad, Jake Wallace, and Ryan Wallace; her great-grandchildren, Jourdan Daily, Jaxon Daily, Bree Daily, Andrew Daily, and Brayden Gore; very special friend, James Morgan; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com