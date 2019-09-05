|
|
Barbara Moore
Wichita Falls - Barbara Ann Moore, 67, of Wichita Falls, passed peacefully from this life on September 3, 2019, at home with her loving children at her side.
Barbara was born on September 11, 1951, in Grafton, North Dakota, to Hector Joseph French and Dorothy Ganyo. As a member of a military family, Barbara was fortunate to see the world, and graduated high school in Tokyo, Japan. As exciting as this life was, she made certain her children did not experience the same number of moves.
Barbara is known for her unselfish, caring, selfless nature, and demonstrated this kind and compassionate spirit to all who knew her. As a mother, she made certain her two children were her priorities in life. She established high standards of behavior for them, and worked diligently to hold them accountable. Even as a working mother, she made certain Laura's and Erick's needs were first. Barbara was gentle in nature, but she was also strong willed; she stood firmly on her beliefs. She is a loving "Grandma" to six grandchildren, and mom to her cat Squeaky.
Barbara's faith is strong, and she is a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She married the love of her life, Roy Bob Moore, on April 23, 2000, in Wichita Falls, and Bob preceded her in death, along with her mother, Dorothy French.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her father, Hector French; her children, Erick Orsak, and Laura Mathews and husband Rodney; brother Michael French and wife Cheri; and grandchildren Austin Mathews, Brady Mathews, Colbie Orsak, Madison Moore, Landon Moore and Tanner Moore.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 3:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, September 6th, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 5, 2019