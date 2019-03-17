|
|
Barry Don Bell
Wichita Falls, TX
Barry Don Bell, 65, passed away at home on February 28, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born on February 17, 1954 in Wichita Falls, TX, to Jimmie Don Bell and Valda Lee (Rutledge) Bell Cooksey.
Barry graduated from Petrolia High School in 1972. He then attended Cisco Junior College and Tarleton State University. Barry married Donna Rains on May 19, 1984. They have two children, Matthew Don Bell and Melissa Dawn Bell, both of the Ruidoso, NM area.
Barry was a farmer/rancher for most of his life in Wichita and Foard counties. He was also a well-known drummer and singer in various country and western bands in the North Texas area. He was the drummer for The Wichita Falls Mavericks Band when he and Donna purchased Along the River RV Park near Ruidoso, NM in February 2012, and moved there. The RV Park was such a joy to Barry. He took pride in the park and loved his guests. He took time to visit with his guests and take care of their needs. The guests always enjoyed hearing his stories and experiences about the park, ranching, playing in bands and rv'ing. He will be greatly missed and always loved by his family and many friends.
Barry's father and grandmother, Annice Bell, preceded him in death. Surviving, in addition to his wife and children, are his mother, of Wichita Falls, his grandson, Liam Aliyu, of the Ruidoso, NM area, his sister, Sherry Fleming and her husband, Richard, of Charlie, TX, his step-mother, Gloria Bell, and half-brother, Jimmie Bell, both of Blachly, OR, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held for Barry this summer at Along the River RV Park.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 17, 2019