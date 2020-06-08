Deacon Bart Eric Williams



Wichita Falls - Bart Eric Williams, aged 60, longtime resident of Wichita Falls, passed away on June 3rd , 2020.



Bart Eric Williams was born February 7th, 1960 in Wichita Falls to the parentage of Roosevelt Williams and Marie Henderson. It was in Wichita Falls that he received all formal education. He was a graduate of Hirschi High School.



In 1977, Bart joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country and received an honorable discharge. In 1983, Bart married the love of his life Carol Reece. Bart was a beloved member of Jackson Memorial C.O.G.I.C. and the community. He was known fondly by many as "Cowboy".



Eric is survived by his wife; Carol Williams (Wichita Falls, TX.), his daughters and son in law; Amber and Clearthur Wise (Long Beach, CA), Mahagony Williams (Wichita Falls, TX.), and Tiffany Williams-Craig, (Wichita Falls, TX.). He also leaves to cherish his memory: his mother and father; John and Marie Williams (Wichita Falls, TX.), his sister; Susan Lewis (Wichita Falls, TX.), his beloved grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Eric is preceded in death by his father; Roosevelt Williams and his sister; Vickie Johnson.



A viewing will be held Tuesday June 9th , 2020 at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home (822 Roosevelt St. Wichita Falls, TX.) from 5-7 PM.



Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at Powerhouse C.O.G.I.C. (403 N. Broadway Street Wichita Falls, TX).



Private Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.









