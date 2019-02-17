|
Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg
Wichita Falls, TX
Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, and from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, in Lunn's Chapel with Rev. Mickey Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Rosa Mae (Speece) England and Guy Truman England, Beatrice was born on September 20, 1930, in Burkburnett, Texas. She married Roy Dean Bookout on August 12, 1950. She was a homemaker. Beatrice and Roy Dean were long-time members of Lamar Baptist in Wichita Falls. Roy Dean passed away on March 17, 1992.
Beatrice married Ellis Leroy Gragg in March 1998. They were members of Henderson Hills Baptist Church, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Ellis passed away on August 26, 2017.
Along with her parents and her husbands, Beatrice was also preceded in death by her son, Roy Dean Bookout, Jr.; six sisters; and five brothers.
She is survived by her children, Phillip A. Bookout and partner, Ron Lowe; Randel J. Bookout; and Sheryl A. Bookout; daughter-in-law, Anita Bookout; step-children, Sherri Woodham and husband, Charles; Sandy Gullet and husband, John: and Dee Gragg and wife, Jan; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and, as Bea always said, "Her other daughter, a very special friend of the family, Carmen Rivera Casillas.
The family extends a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls and Chaplain Justin Cardwell.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019