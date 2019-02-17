Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Gragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg Obituary
Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg

Wichita Falls, TX

Beatrice Mae England Bookout Gragg, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, and from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, in Lunn's Chapel with Rev. Mickey Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Rosa Mae (Speece) England and Guy Truman England, Beatrice was born on September 20, 1930, in Burkburnett, Texas. She married Roy Dean Bookout on August 12, 1950. She was a homemaker. Beatrice and Roy Dean were long-time members of Lamar Baptist in Wichita Falls. Roy Dean passed away on March 17, 1992.

Beatrice married Ellis Leroy Gragg in March 1998. They were members of Henderson Hills Baptist Church, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Ellis passed away on August 26, 2017.

Along with her parents and her husbands, Beatrice was also preceded in death by her son, Roy Dean Bookout, Jr.; six sisters; and five brothers.

She is survived by her children, Phillip A. Bookout and partner, Ron Lowe; Randel J. Bookout; and Sheryl A. Bookout; daughter-in-law, Anita Bookout; step-children, Sherri Woodham and husband, Charles; Sandy Gullet and husband, John: and Dee Gragg and wife, Jan; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and, as Bea always said, "Her other daughter, a very special friend of the family, Carmen Rivera Casillas.

The family extends a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls and Chaplain Justin Cardwell.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.