Becky Ann Lawrence
Wichita Falls - Becky A. Lawrence,70, of Wichita Falls the precious sister of Kenny Holcomb has joined her precious prince Norman on Thursday, October 22, 2020. "Once blind, but now can see!" Our hearts are broken, but she is healed.
Viewing will be held during the Funeral Home normal hours. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Byers Cemetery with Mr. Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Becky was born on March 1, 1950 to Jack and Darlene (Street) Holcomb in Clinton, Oklahoma. The family moved back to Wichita Falls, Texas after Becky was born, where she attended school. Becky enjoyed working at one of the family business, Littlest Angel Child Care. Even as adults, they remembered Becky and her mother, Darlene taking care of them and how much they loved them. Becky worked for 30 years at the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind and loved going to work there. Being a dedicated employee, she probably didn't miss a day. Darlene would bring chicken dinners once week for her and her co-workers. While working there, Becky met her Prince, Norman Lawrence. The couple married on March 2, 1996, and were members of the Faith Village Church of Christ. She lost her prince and best friend in 2011. Becky was the sweetest bride, the daughter that was your best friend, the best Sissy, the aunt like no other and the truest friend ever. To know Becky was to love and cherish her. I can hear you say "tell Bubba how beautiful it is here."
Along with her husband Norman, Becky was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother Kenny Holcomb and wife Vikki; two nephews, Mark Holcomb and Tyler Holcomb; one niece Kenzie Holcomb; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bob and Pat Lawrence; sister-in-law Robin North; brother-in-law Bert Lawrence; and numerous other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Texhoma Christian Care Center and Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls for the care, love and passion for Becky.
The family suggests memorials in Becky's name may be made to Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind 300 7th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
