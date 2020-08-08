Ben Buerger



Archer City, TX - Ben Buerger, age 80, of Archer City, Texas passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City and Don Brown of Windthorst officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Ben was born June 29, 1940 in Archer City to the late Albert Leopold and Mary Bertha Smith Buerger.



He graduated from Archer City High School and attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.



He married the love of his life, Pat Meyer on July 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2019.



Ben was employed by PPG in Wichita Falls for five years. He then owned and operated 5B Well Service for several years. His job where he had the most fun was driving the Archer City School bus for twelve years. Whenever it snowed, he would stop the bus and have snowball fights with the kids.



Ben was elected as Archer County Commissioner for Precinct 3 where he served for twenty years until his retirement. After his retirement, he owned and operated Buerger Harvesting until 2016.



Ben was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Soil & Water Conservation Board and the Farm Bureau. He also was a member of the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department for twenty-six years. Ben was instrumental in the erection of the War Memorial at the Archer County Courthouse. He was a contributor of the FFA and 4H.



Survivors include two sons, Blane Buerger and wife, Anita and Lonnie Buerger and wife, Monica, all of Archer City; one daughter, Latricia Parker of Burkburnett; seven grandchildren, Blair Gillispie and husband, Dennis, Adria Perez and husband, Adam, Robbie Parker, Levi Buerger and wife, Brittni, Collin Buerger and wife, Kelsey, Pattie Parker and Scottie Buerger and wife, Karley; thirteen great-grandchildren; and special friend, Cassandra Fierro.



He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Alberta Wylie, Eula Faye Baird, and Carolyn Townsend.



The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Depart, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351, the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Depart, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389, the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store