Ben Buerger
1940 - 2020
Ben Buerger

Archer City, TX - Ben Buerger, age 80, of Archer City, Texas passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City and Don Brown of Windthorst officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Ben was born June 29, 1940 in Archer City to the late Albert Leopold and Mary Bertha Smith Buerger.

He graduated from Archer City High School and attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

He married the love of his life, Pat Meyer on July 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2019.

Ben was employed by PPG in Wichita Falls for five years. He then owned and operated 5B Well Service for several years. His job where he had the most fun was driving the Archer City School bus for twelve years. Whenever it snowed, he would stop the bus and have snowball fights with the kids.

Ben was elected as Archer County Commissioner for Precinct 3 where he served for twenty years until his retirement. After his retirement, he owned and operated Buerger Harvesting until 2016.

Ben was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Soil & Water Conservation Board and the Farm Bureau. He also was a member of the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department for twenty-six years. Ben was instrumental in the erection of the War Memorial at the Archer County Courthouse. He was a contributor of the FFA and 4H.

Survivors include two sons, Blane Buerger and wife, Anita and Lonnie Buerger and wife, Monica, all of Archer City; one daughter, Latricia Parker of Burkburnett; seven grandchildren, Blair Gillispie and husband, Dennis, Adria Perez and husband, Adam, Robbie Parker, Levi Buerger and wife, Brittni, Collin Buerger and wife, Kelsey, Pattie Parker and Scottie Buerger and wife, Karley; thirteen great-grandchildren; and special friend, Cassandra Fierro.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Alberta Wylie, Eula Faye Baird, and Carolyn Townsend.

The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Depart, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351, the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Depart, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389, the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Archer City
AUG
11
Interment
Archer City Cemetery
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You all are in my prayers and thoughts at this time of sorrow. God bless you all
Clara Mills
Friend
August 9, 2020
Ben was a friend of mine since I was 15. I meet him working at Dairy Queen. Then I saw him at archer county shows,when my daughter showed and when he came in to shop at United. I called and checked on him from time to time. He was one of my favorite people that I met in Archer City. He meant the world to me. I thought about calling him this morning but decided against it. He will be missed. Prayers to his family. He will be sorely missed. He always said love you kid with a big hug and a smile. Love ya Ben. My dad ( Mike Jacobs) would also give him ribs . He was a special friend to our family. He definitely impacted our lives and thought I would share how.
Brandy, Mike and Kathy Evans , Jacobs
Friend
August 8, 2020
I learned a lot from Ben starting at a young age. He was tough but loving.
Allen and Lisa Baird
Family
August 8, 2020
Ben was a kind man and good friend to all who knew him. Prayers for peace and comfort for his family. Ben, you will be missed by all.
Betsy Stewart
Friend
August 8, 2020
Prayers for all the families of Ben.
Always enjoyed talking with him.
Anita Northrup
Friend
August 8, 2020
He was my favorite harvester when he’d come to Dighton Ks. Where I worked the slab at the station. R.I.P my friend. Sure gonna miss you
Belinda Martindale
Friend
August 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss the lord has a great man with him. He was a good man and great friend will truly and sadly be missed.
Ron Harbaugh
Friend
August 8, 2020
Prayers for all of the family. Everyone loved Ben and I enjoyed getting a hug every time I saw him out. You will be missed Mr. Buerger.
Shane & Johnna Wright Wright
Friend
August 8, 2020
Prayers for the family!!
From Dale and LJ Coleman
LJ Coleman
Friend
August 8, 2020
Pat & Ben were some of the first people I got to know when I moved to Archer City in l968. They were always kind & hospitable to me and it makes me very sad to see the passing of these two sweet people. God bless Blaine, Lonnie, Latricia & all of your families. Ben will certainly be missed in Archer County.
Donna Haile
Friend
August 8, 2020
It was a pleasure to have met this great man.
John miller
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Great friend and neighbor for all my life. He will be missed by many
Clifford Frodyma
Neighbor
