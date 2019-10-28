|
|
Benita Garcia Denham
Fort Worth - Benita Garcia Denham, age 79 of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Burkburnett, Texas passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Benita was born May 11, 1940 to Lorenzo and Torivia (Mora) Garcia in Chamberino, New Mexico. Benita retired after many years as a nurse. She was a long-time member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Burkburnett, Texas where she served on the Altar Society for many years. Benita loved to travel, bake, cook, quilt and volunteer her time with American Red Cross. Benita was an avid reader and enjoyed challenging anyone to a game of scrabble. Benita will be missed by family and friends.
The family will receive friend between 6 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 followed by a rosary at St. Jude Catholic Church in Burkburnett, Texas. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St Jude Catholic Church with Rev. Khoi Tran, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Benita was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rebecca A. Denham; and a brother, Juan Garcia.
She is survived by three daughters: Mary Denham of Fort Worth, Susie Banks and husband, Monty of Dallas, Texas and Debbie Denham and spouse, Diana McGovern of Conifer, Colorado; two sons, Raymond Denham Jr of Wichita Falls, Texas and Michael Denham and wife, Katherine of Houston, Texas; brother, Lorenzo Garcia Jr. of Fontana, California; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Benita, Cory Matthew and Faith LaNell Banks; Gabrielle and Lainie Denham, Sophia Elizabeth and Henry Michael Denham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to either the National Breast Cancer Foundation, https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org or American Red Cross, https://www.redcross.org/
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019