|
|
Benjamin Balderas
Vernon - Benjamin Balderas, 71 of Vernon, Texas formally of Wichita Falls, TX. died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Vernon, Texas.
Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Villa officiating. Interment will be held at Eastview Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Ben was born Saturday, March 6, 1948 in Hutto, Texas; he was the son of the late Jonas Balderas and the late Josephen Diaz Balderas. He worked at Shepherd Air Force Base for 35 years. He was a member of Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Ben is survived by his four brothers, Saul Balderas and wife Mary, Robert Balderas and wife Oralia, Joe Balderas and wife Donna all of Vernon, TX. and Danny Balderas and wife Sandy of Lansing, MI, his three sisters, Mary Torrez and husband Mike, Lena Gonzales, and Jovita Martinez and husband John all of Vernon, TX.
He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert Gonzales in 2004.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on May 9, 2019