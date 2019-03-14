Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Throckmorton
107 N. Austin
Throckmorton, TX 76483
(940) 849-4021
Benjamin Daws
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Throckmorton High School Auditorium
Throckmorton, TX
Benjamin Bedford "Ben" Daws


1934 - 2019
Benjamin Bedford "Ben" Daws Obituary
Benjamin Bedford "Ben" Daws

Throckmorton

Benjamin Bedford "Ben" Daws, 85, a longtime resident of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Throckmorton High School Auditorium, Throckmorton with Mr. Jimmy Wylie officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home, 107 N. Austin, Throckmorton, TX.

Benjamin was born January 29, 1934 in Seymour, TX, to Grace (Fancher) and Turner Daws. He married Betty Jean (Brockman) on June 2, 1957 in Woodson, TX. Benjamin loved hunting, fishing, and watching football. He impacted the lives of others through Teaching, Coaching, serving in Emmaus, and the Prison Ministry. He was a public servant. Benjamin lived his life by the priniciple, "The man who walks with the Lord gets to his destination."

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Brockman) Daws of Throckmorton; son, Rob Daws and wife Christi of Weatherford; two daughters, Tina Boydston and her husband Eugene of Olney, and Sara Daws of Throckmorton; brother, Charlie Daws and wife Pat of Mathis, TX; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Grace (Fancher) Daws; father, Turner Daws; sister, Dorothy Lee, and two brothers, Alex Daws, and Bill Daws.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 14, 2019
