DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Bennie Day
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Bennie Gene Day Obituary
Bennie Gene Day

Denton, TX

Bennie Gene Day, age 78, passed in peace on Wednesday, February 21st, 2019, in Denton TX. Bennie was born on March 20th, 1940 in Wichita Falls, TX, to George Avery "Poppy" and Fay (Rhea) Day. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School "Old High" (go Coyotes!) in 1958 and attended Midwestern University. Denton became his lifetime home after moving there in 1968. He married Janice M. Chambliss on October 8th, 1971.

Music was a lifelong passion for Bennie, with a talent for songwriting, singing and playing guitar. He enjoyed going to concerts and traveling, with a particular fondness for the Canadian Rocky Mountains and the California desert. Bennie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as kind hearted, generous in spirit, and primed with an unfailing sense of humor. The North Lakes Recreation Center became a second home in his later years. He could often be found there riding a Schwinn Airdyne, 2nd from the left.

He is survived by daughter Kimberly Jeanne "K.J." and her husband Peter Travis, grandchildren Maya and Theo of Denton. He is also survived by sister Vickie and her husband Dave Pease of Sunnyvale, TX, seven sisters in-law, four brothers-in-law, and by many nieces & nephews.

Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, and his brother Jerry Day of Garland, TX.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Bennie touched are invited to the DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University Dr., Denton, TX on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00am for a service in his memory. A reception will follow with details to be provided at the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bennie's life. The family would like to express their gratitude to Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and VNA Ann's Haven Hospice for the loving care extended to Bennie in his final days. Memorials may be made in Bennie's name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund; www.curealz.org or to the Denton Humane Society; www.dentonhumanesociety.org.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019
