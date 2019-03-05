|
|
Benny Harrold Haney
Petrolia, TX
Benny Harrold Haney, 76, of Petrolia, Texas passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Mr. Murl Nelms, officiating. Burial will be in the Petrolia Cemetery in Petrolia, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Benny was born on August 4, 1942 in Petrolia, Texas to Cecil and Dolly (Overstreet) Haney. He married Pat (Kimbrough) on February 22, 1980 in Byers, Texas. He was retired from the City of Petrolia where he worked as the Water Superintendant and was a member of the Petrolia Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Pat of Petrolia, Texas; daughter, Leticia Beam and husband Lee of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Kevin Haney of Fort Worth, Texas; step-daughters, Andrea Reeves and husband James of Petrolia, Julia Walker and husband Larry of Petrolia, and Pam Burris and husband Harold of Byers, Texas; sister, Shari Chaffin of Petrolia, Texas; half-brother, Cecil Haney Jr. "Tab" and wife Ali of Houston, Texas; two half-sisters, Tressa Trotta and husband Joe of Fairfield, Tennessee, and Tamara Thomas of Olney, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to Petrolia Senior Citizens Center at 111 North Prairie Ave., Petrolia, Texas 76377 or the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department at Po Box 39, Petrolia, Texas 76377.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 5, 2019