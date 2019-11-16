Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Jones Obituary
Benny Jones

Wichita Falls - Benny Lee Jones, 74, of Wichita Falls Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019.

Benny was born on February 25th, 1945 in Fredrick, OK. He married Delores Roberts on July 27th, 1963 in Archer City Texas. Benny loved his family and enjoyed racing motorcycles and dragsters, grilling steaks and was a devoted NASCAR fan. He retired from Redding Machine Shop in 2007.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Minnie, brothers William and Russell Gossage, Raymond Jones, and sister Ruby (Gossage) Rogers.

Benny is survived by his loving wife Delores, their son Jerry Jones and his wife Roselyn living in the Philippines, and daughter Cheryl and her husband Don Graham of Cabot, AR; and grandchildren, Cassandra, Kaitelyn, and Andrew Toft, and Sarah and Hannah Jones and Benny's sister Dorothy (Jones) Clark of Amarillo, Texas

The family would like to thank the amazing CCU staff at United Regional Hospital and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their caring and compassionate efforts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbtrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -