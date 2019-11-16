|
|
Benny Jones
Wichita Falls - Benny Lee Jones, 74, of Wichita Falls Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019.
Benny was born on February 25th, 1945 in Fredrick, OK. He married Delores Roberts on July 27th, 1963 in Archer City Texas. Benny loved his family and enjoyed racing motorcycles and dragsters, grilling steaks and was a devoted NASCAR fan. He retired from Redding Machine Shop in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Minnie, brothers William and Russell Gossage, Raymond Jones, and sister Ruby (Gossage) Rogers.
Benny is survived by his loving wife Delores, their son Jerry Jones and his wife Roselyn living in the Philippines, and daughter Cheryl and her husband Don Graham of Cabot, AR; and grandchildren, Cassandra, Kaitelyn, and Andrew Toft, and Sarah and Hannah Jones and Benny's sister Dorothy (Jones) Clark of Amarillo, Texas
The family would like to thank the amazing CCU staff at United Regional Hospital and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their caring and compassionate efforts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbtrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019