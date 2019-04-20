|
Bernard A. Burton, M.D.
Wichita Falls - Bernard A. Burton, M.D., passed away in Wichita Falls on April 13, 2019. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls with Dr. David Hartman and Dr. Mark Bender officiating. There will be a visitation following the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Dr. Burton had been a practicing dermatologist in Wichita Falls since 1983. Born April 13, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Creighton University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nebraska. In 1974 he was commissioned into the United States Army Medical Corps and achieved the rank of Major before separation in 1983. He was the corps surgeon at U.S. Military facilities in Stuttgart, West Germany. Dr. Burton opened his independent practice of dermatology and skin surgery in 1988. Since that time he has treated thousands of patients across North Texas and Oklahoma.
Dr. Burton participated in many local community and professional organizations, including the Wichita County Medical Society and Texoma Independent Physicians Society. He was a board member at Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls. Dr. Burton was an avid cyclist and participated in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred for many years.
Dr. Burton was the son of Bernard Burton and Kathryn Hurley Burton of Omaha, Nebraska, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lael Burton; two sons, Mark (Gia, grandchildren Charlotte and J.R.) of Old Greenwich, CT, and Matthew (Laura, grandchildren Mark and Harriet) of Brooklyn, NY; and siblings Thomas Burton (Deborah), Patrick Burton (Debbie), Mary Towne (Al), and Barbara Ingle, all of Omaha.
Memorials may be made to Faith Mission, Interfaith Ministries, and the P.E.T.S Clinic of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019