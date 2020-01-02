|
Bernard R. (Bernie) Lange, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Bernard R. (Bernie) Lange, 88, of Wichita Falls went to his Heavenly Father on December 30, 2019.
A rosary and visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
Bernie was born on September 14, 1931 in Winona, Minnesota to Bernard F. and Hildegard Walter Lange. He married Peggy McNally on December 26, 1956 in Winona, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2004. He was a retired engineer with Seimens and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He was a member and usher at Our Lady Queen of Peace church, member of the Knights of Columbus, was involved in several bridge clubs, and was a life master bridge player of the ACBL. His passion was playing cards, not only bridge, but cribbage and sheepshead. Another passion of his was cross stitching. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Walter Lange, Leo Lange, and Edmund Lange; and companion: Cula Burch.
Survivors include his son: Michael Lange of Wichita Falls; daughter: Carol Lange Hoppens and husband Kenneth of Slidell, Louisiana; and daughter: Patti Lange Flores and husband Louis of Wichita Falls; sister: Dori Bonertz of Littleton, Colorado; brother: Thomas J. Lange of Winona, Minnesota; grandchildren: Mark Hoppens and wife Megan, Brittany Flores, Ryan Hoppens, and Kyle Hoppens and wife Shelby; great-grandchildren: Elayna Flores, Max Wood, Jenna Hoppens, and Martha Hoppens.
Memorials may be made to Notre Dame Elementary School.
