Bernhard Jakobetz


1932 - 2019
Bernhard Jakobetz Obituary
Bernhard Jakobetz

Peru, NY

Bernhard Jakobetz 86, of Clintonville Road Peru New York, died Wednesday January 23, 2019 at the UVM Health Network in Plattsburgh New York.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Lydia Lawrence and his son Randolph Jakobetz and their mother Linda. Granddaughter Crystal Jakobetz and Chelsea Wilkinson, great-grandchildren, Zachary, Dakota, Kaitlyn, Addison and great-great-grandson Carson. He will be Interred in the columbarium at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery later in the year.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
