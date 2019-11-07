|
Bernice E Waggoner
Wichita Falls - Bernice E Waggoner, 91, (formerly of Buffalo Gap, TX) was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, TX. Services under the direction of Elmwood Funeral Home.
Bernice entered this world on January 30, 1928, in Enochs, Bailey Co., TX, born to the late Houston and Estelle Waggoner. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1945. Bernice received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from Abilene Christian College in 1949 and began teaching and coaching in many public schools. She then received her Master of Science degree in Physical Education from the University of Colorado in 1960; and went on to earn a Doctorate in Health & Physical Education from Texas Woman's University in 1963. Bernice then taught on the collegiate level for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by : sister, Ann Hadlock (Willis) Wichita Falls, Tx; nieces, Janette Akin of Spicewood; Gena Lohoefer of Wichita Falls; Vicki Jones of Apache Junction, AZ, nephews: Robert Waggoner; Rodney Waggoner, both of Clyde; and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as several great-great nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jimmy Waggoner and Royal Waggoner.
The family of "Bernie" would like to thank the staff of Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation for their love and care, and most recently Hospice of Wichita Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019