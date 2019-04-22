Services
Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-3778
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Rumage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Rumage


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Rumage Obituary
Bernice Rumage

Jacksboro - Bernice Rumage, 93, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Jacksboro.

Visitation will be held 2pm Monday First Baptist Church with the service following at 3pm. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Bernice Evelyn Rumage was born February 22, 1926 in the Silver Hill Community in Jack County, Texas. She was the daughter of Frank H. and Annie Kitty (Burch) Riddle. She and the Late James Thomas "JT" Rumage married February 9,1946 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Bernice passed away ThursdayApril 18, 2019 in Jacksboro, Texas at the age of 93 years old. Bernice worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse as well as a surgical nurse and managed Bogart Industries. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Jacksboro and served on the Kitchen Committee for many years.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband JT; and brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Janis Bessalaar and husband Frank of Jacksboro,Texas; Jim Rumage and wife, Debbie of Breckenridge, Texas; sister, Lillian Gossett Priddy of Bowie, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now