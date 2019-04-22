|
Bernice Rumage
Jacksboro - Bernice Rumage, 93, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Jacksboro.
Visitation will be held 2pm Monday First Baptist Church with the service following at 3pm. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Bernice Evelyn Rumage was born February 22, 1926 in the Silver Hill Community in Jack County, Texas. She was the daughter of Frank H. and Annie Kitty (Burch) Riddle. She and the Late James Thomas "JT" Rumage married February 9,1946 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Bernice passed away ThursdayApril 18, 2019 in Jacksboro, Texas at the age of 93 years old. Bernice worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse as well as a surgical nurse and managed Bogart Industries. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Jacksboro and served on the Kitchen Committee for many years.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband JT; and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Janis Bessalaar and husband Frank of Jacksboro,Texas; Jim Rumage and wife, Debbie of Breckenridge, Texas; sister, Lillian Gossett Priddy of Bowie, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 22, 2019