|
|
Bernie Thomas
Wichita Falls - Bernie Mae Thomas, 91, died January 22, 2020. There will be a family visitation at Hampton Vaughan, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. The graveside service will be at 1 pm, Monday January 27, 2020 at Crestview Memorial, officiated by Brother Bobby Scott of Light House Church, Burkburnett, Texas.
Bernie Mae Thomas was born in Wichita Falls May 9, 1928 to James and Agnes Ridenour. Much of her youth was spent in Iowa Park where she graduated from high school. After working in Oklahoma City for a while, she joined worked for a finance company back in Wichita Falls, where she met the love of her life while he was paying off a car. Ray Mitchell Thomas, the man with the "nice smile" was stationed at SAFB from Memphis Tenn. They started their marriage with 20 years of military services, having tours of duty in Japan, San Antonio, Texas and Florida until his retirement in the 60's. They came home to Iowa Park to finish raising their three daughters. They returned to the work in civil service at Sheppard Air Force Base where Bernie enjoyed making the military personnel feel at home by recognizing birthdays and holidays for them. She had a great sense of humor, a great work ethic and a great sense of style. Even after 90 years she planned what she was wearing and what jewelry and purse to complete the ensemble.
After retirement from civil service she and Ray enjoyed making bus trips to casinos across the states, sometimes family came along too. They also enjoyed going to estate sales, which included picking up items to adorn her porch that she decorated for each occasion and season, along with leaving candy for the mailperson if she had outgoing mail as well as having candy for each of her lawn care staff. She loved to cook for all that came to her home, it was one more way to show her love and make you welcome.
She loved doting on her three daughters, making sure they always knew how much they were loved and how special she thought each one was. She loved her sons in law as though they were her sons. She loved the four- legged grand dogs and cats that visited her and frequently she would babysit. More than anything she loved taking care of Ray which she faithfully did from 1950 until his passing in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Agnes Ridenour, brother Fred Ridenour and wife Una of Wichita Falls, Sister's Margie Williams and husband Lee of Oklahoma City, Ann Miller and husband Chuck of Farmersville LA, Mildred Holton and husband Cecil of Bishop, Ca, Jean Thompson and husband Bill of Wichita Falls, and Sue Taylor of Hurst, Tx.
She is survived by daughters, Karen Rhodes and husband Jerry, Sandy Adams and husband Ronnie, Linda Merrill and husband Michael all of Wichita Falls. Grandson, Jerry Rhodes of Wichita Falls. Nieces and nephews, Pat Shores and husband Dan of Wichita Falls, Pamela Forbes and husband Andrew of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Marsha Earle and husband Tony of Hurst, Texas ,Bill Thompson and Christina of Burleson, Texas, Mardi Smith of Greenville, South Carolina, Freddy Ridenour and wife Jane of Wichita Falls, Mary Ann Long and husband David of Huntsville, Texas, Donna Wylie, Leander, Texas, Bill and Marty Holton of Bishop, Ca., several Colley family nieces and nephews from Oklahoma City, and Barbara Williams, Adamsville Tenn., and Sherry Fitzpatrick of Portland Oregon, along with several other Thomas family nieces and nephews in Memphis Tennessee.
We want to thank all of Mama's wonderful caregivers Stephanie, Khadijat and Grace, Kindred Care (Kathy), Helping Hands (Kelsey, Victoria and Mama's fav, Shaydee), Dr. Challagalla, and Visiting Angels. Hospice of Wichita Falls was incredible and lived up to its fabulous reputation for care and comfort for all.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020