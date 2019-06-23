Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Bert Davenport
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
restview Memorial Park
Bert M. Davenport Jr. Obituary
Bert M. Davenport, Jr.

Wichita Falls - Bert M. Davenport, Jr., 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Riley, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Bert was born on April 19, 1937 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Bert M. Davenport, Sr. and Lola Lucas Davenport. On July 19, 1963, he married Rita M. Bob in Fort Worth. Bert worked as a Real Estate Agent for many years, as well as having farming operations in Texas and Oklahoma. He was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Wichita Falls. Bert loved the Lord and was a friend to all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rita Davenport.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019
