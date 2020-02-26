|
|
Bertha Kile
Wichita Falls - Bertha Koetter Kile, 91, of Wichita Falls, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A Rosary will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at St Mary's Parish in Windthorst, Texas with a mass following at 3:00 pm with Father Michael presiding. The burial will follow at the Windthorst Cemetery.
Bertha was born in Windthorst, Texas, on August 23, 1928, to Ben and Josephine Koetter. She graduated from Windthorst High School and had many jobs including owning her own shoe/boot shop in Archer City. She worked at the jewelry store and the Community Center also in Archer City before retiring and moving to Wichita Falls to be closer to family. She spent the last 25 years volunteering at St Vincent de Paul in Wichita Falls; managing the store for the past 8 years. She also won Volunteer of the Year Award in 2013.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by 2 daughters: Jackie Brantley of Lakeside City and Denise Gough of Wichita Falls; 2 sisters: Ida Toth of Wichita Falls and Mary Myers of Seymour; 2 granddaughters: Monica Gough of Wichita Falls and Megan Nicholson and husband Robert of Iowa Park; 2 great grandchildren Hagen and Braelynn Nicholson.
She enjoyed traveling to such places as Italy, Jamaica and the Caribbean. She even spent her 80th birthday with a special trip to Las Vegas! She loved helping others and spent most of her time doing volunteer work. She never missed a Sunday at church. Her father was a carpenter and taught her many carpentry skills growing up in Windthorst. There was not much she could not build or fix. Gardening was another of her hobbies and putting puzzles together. There were 5 puzzles in different stages of completion that she had been working on just before she passed away. She was at home, just like she had told her daughters she had wanted to be. She did not want to move away from the peace that she felt there. She was independent till the end. There are so many treasured memories we will hold dear to our hearts. Now we will have to depend on others to do our genealogy because she could remember every name of every family member for generations! We love you Mom!
For I know the thoughts and plans that I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts and plans for welfare and peace and not for evil, to give you hope in your final outcome. Jeremiah 29:11
In lieu of flowers she would have wanted to help others so please send any memorials to St Vincent de Paul, 1516 Beverly Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 (attn: Denise Gough, manager). God Bless.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020