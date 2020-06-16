Bertha Sharp
Wichita Falls - Bertha L. Sharp, 81 of Wichita Falls, Texas passed from this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Osborn officiating. Burial following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Bertha was born on October 2, 1938 in Como, Texas to Ermon and Effie (Holt) Carpenter. She married Glenn Sharp, the love of her life, on June 1, 1958 in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was retired from the Clinics of North Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Glenn and her two brothers Billy Carpenter and Bobby Carpenter.
Survivors include her daughter Robbin Avenius and husband Brannon of Wichita Falls, daughter Christina Perkins and husband Michael of Wichita Falls, daughter Belenda Walls and husband Terry of Iowa Park, and son Lynn Sharp and wife Donna of Wichita Falls; nine grandchildren, Terry Walls, James Walls, Roger Walls, Rachel Walls, Nacole Gamble, Katrina Enriquez, Rebecca Sharp, Kevin Perkins and Lyndsie Avenius; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Maxine Dodd of Como, Texas.
She was a sweet lady and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care, concern, compassion and support.
Online memorials may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.