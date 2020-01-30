|
|
Bertie Viola Stoneman Cope
Corinth - Bertie, age 80, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family on January 28, 2020 in Corinth, TX. She was born in Walters, OK on November 25, 1939 to Herlinda Portillo and Bertie Wade Stoneman. She attended Burkburnett High School. Bertie married Billy Forrest Cope on April 19, 1957, in Wichita Falls, TX.
Bertie was a proud member of the Comanche Nation and attended the annual Comanche Nation Fair in Lawton, OK. She loved to go fishing, camping and enjoyed summer trips with family in Southfork, CO. She was a very involved mom, attending every sporting event of her athletic children at Valley View High School. Bertie had a great sense of humor, loved to be surrounded by family and seeing everyone laughing and dancing. She enjoyed Winstar Casino in Oklahoma, where she won more than she lost (or so she said), and it was her favorite way to relax. What few people knew is that Bertie was a wonderful poet; a skill she used to commemorate family and friends who passed. She was a very devoted wife to Billy, and lovingly nursed him for many years prior to his passing in 2012.
Bertie is preceded in death by her parents Herlinda and Bertie Wade Stoneman, her beloved husband, Billy Forrest, and her siblings Edgar Cerday, Marie Cox, Bertha Tabbeytite and Maryetta Sheldrew. She is survived by her children: Billy Wade and wife Susan Seaborn; Caran and husband Tim Fahy; Bobby; John and wife Sohnya; sisters: Phoebe Moyer, Carol Cooper and Naomi Harrington; grandchildren Chelsea, Michael, Wade, Seth, Drew, Sydney, Connor, Jordan; two great grandchildren: Calvin and Isla; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Special thanks from the family to Dr. Muhammed Beg, PA Leticia Khosama and the entire oncology team at UTSW for the precious 2 years they gave Bertie and her family. We would also like to thank the staff at Pathways Hospice for the nurturing and guidance during her final days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) or a .
Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Monday, February 3, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, 602 Lindsay St., Gainesville, TX 76240. A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Following the service, burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Valley View, TX.
You may sign the online registry at www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020