Bessie Cherry
Grandfield - Bessie Viola Cherry, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Burkburnett, TX
Viewing will be on Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home of Grandfield.
Due to COVID-19 a private Graveside service for Bessie Viola Cherry will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Micky Miller, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Grandfield, officiating.
Bessie was born in Grandfield, OK on May 2, 1928 to John and Willie Maines. She attended school at Brush Creek County School in N.E. Grandfield and then in Chattanooga. She married Chester Cherry on January 4, 1946 in Walters, OK. After getting married she and Chester lived in Grandfield. In 1977 they moved to Wichita Falls, TX. She worked as a caregiver in peoples homes until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed spending time gardening and tending her to her yard. She loved the color yellow and to dance.
She is survived by her Grandchildren: Heath Kenyon of Waurika, OK and Renda Hoye of Newport, AR; Her Great Grandchildren: Cherry Kenyon of Comanche, OK, Dean Scott and his wife Cerissa of Superior, NE and Tiffany Scott of Tuscaloosa, AL; and her special friend Cleo Clark of Grandfield, OK
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter: Brenda Kenyon; her brothers: Loide, Dick and Edd Maines; her sisters: Allie Carr, Velma Kelly, Opal Josefy and Climmie Josefy.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020