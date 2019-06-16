|
|
Beth Levell
Wichita Falls - Harry Beth Levell, 88, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Lile officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Home of Wichita Falls.
Mrs. Levell was born October 21, 1930 in Byers, Texas to Harry Hundley and Audrey (Holloway) Hundley. She married Harwell C. Levell and together they raised seven children. Beth was a longtime and active member of Faith Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years, and she was also a speaker for Christian Women's Club. She graduated from Midwestern State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree, all as a mother to six children. She taught in the WFISD for 20 years, mostly at Washington Elementary but also at Lamar and Bonham. Beth loved to write poetry and was a published member of the Poetry Society of Texas.
Mrs. Levell was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Harwell.
Surviving are her children, Nelda Levell, Penny Ireland, Gayle Armstrong, Myra Roberts, Anthony Levell, Harry Levell and Johnie Levell; also fifty-two grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; she is also survived by one brother, Aubrey Hundley.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019