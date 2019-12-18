|
Bethalice Berry Green
Archer City - On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Bethalice Berry Green, age 78 of Archer City, went to join family members in heaven, including her first husband, William Charles Abernathy, her parents, Fayette Herron Berry and Buford Preston Berry and her brother, Buford Preston Berry Jr.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church located at 225 South Center Street, Archer City. Entombment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Wichita Falls, under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home located at 307 South Center, Archer City.
Besia was born February 15, 1941 in Olney, Texas. After she graduated from Archer City High School, she married Bill Abernathy on June 21, 1958. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1981. On August 15, 1983, she married Charles Maxon Green.
As a member of the First Baptist Church, she used her musical gifts playing the organ, piano and bass fiddle. She enjoyed directing musicals for the Ambassadors for Christ and Daybreak youth groups. Besia was called to lead Bible Studies for women in Sunday School and Study groups. She was chosen Mother of the Year, Delphian Club Officer, and Sweetheart of the Lions Club. She was involved in the Brushpopper Riding Club and Wichita Falls Area Cattle Women's Association. Besia graciously volunteered her time to enhance the community. After attending Midwestern State University, she became a licensed real estate agent. Besia became the hunting manager for Grass and Game Inc., and was also instrumental in the operation of the Spur Hotel in Archer City, finally making a lifetime at The Seven Bar Ranch of Archer County.
Family members left to cherish her memories are her husband, Max; their children; son, William Charles Abernathy Jr. of Archer City and daughter, Vivian Abernathy Green and husband, Mitch Coleman of Coppell, Texas, and Mark Green and wife, Michelle of Archer City. She was honored and adored by her grandchildren, Mitch Coleman Green Jr., and wife, Lauren, Elizabeth Green, and Faylin Abernathy; Kellen Green and wife, Kelly Kelvin Green and wife, Hannah, Ryanne McKay and Jake Abernathy and also her great-grandchildren, Everly Green, Charlie Mae Green and Keyser Green.
Pallbearers are Abby Abernathy, Mitch Green, Cole Green, Mark Green, Kellen Green, Kelvin Green, and Jake Abernathy. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Abshier, Bill Lindemann and Bob Gaines.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Archer City, P.O. Box 756, Archer City, Texas 76351 or the Archer City Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351. The family sincerely appreciates your love for our dear servant of God, Besia.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019