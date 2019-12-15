Resources
Wichita Falls - Betty Ann Johnston, 75 of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday December 13, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Visitation will be Monday, 1~3 pm, at Edwards Funeral Home, 215 E. Housley, Strawn, TX, with funeral services beginning at 3 pm.

Betty was born May 18, 1944 in Gibson County, TN to Wilburn Q. Bryant and Virginia Childress Bryant. She was a bookkeeper at Wichita Bearing and Kent Tire for many years. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. She was preceded in death by a son, Allen Johnston; as well as 2 daughters, Beverly Johnston, and Sharon Copeland.

Survivors include a daughter, Johanna Torres; a sister, Cindi Malone (Allen); 8 grandchildren, Candice Johnston (Paul Velazquez), Melissa Hopkins (Colton), Gary Johnston (Becky), Virginia Rivard (Sam), Phillip Torres, Rachelle Davis (Jeremy), John Tyler Copeland, and Levi Copeland; 10 great grandchildren; and son in law, Brian Copeland. Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
