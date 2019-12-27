|
|
Betty Carol Jones
Betty Carol Jones maiden name Lile from Wichita Falls, TX passed away Christmas Eve 2019 in Burkburnett, Tx. We will always remember her as one who cared for the young and old alike and is now being reunited in Heaven with her brothers and sisters. With the help of the Ambassadors of God in Heaven (the Angels) she is being reunited as we pray for her on her way to Everlasting Life With Christ. She had worked as a Chest Physical Therapist in Fort Worth, TX where she lived for many years. Mom was a Christian who studied under Pastor Arnold Murray with Shepherd Chapel Church out of Gravette, AR.
Mom had told the family we will all one day be reunited together in Heaven. And had said goodbye for now, but she will be visiting us with the help of the Angels to mend broken hearts.
She is survived by: two brothers Milton Lile, Bobby Lile and three children Ray Allan James, Randy Lynn James, and Jamie Henderson (Jones) originally from Wichita Falls, TX. She also has 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Burial will be held at Crestview Memorial Park at a later date.
We all love you and miss you Mom, as the Angels Sing: Amazing Grace, we all build our Faith in Jesus Christ who took away the Sins of the World, We Pray Amen…
Future Reference:
https://soundcloud.com/ray-allan-james/james-ray-allan-ambassadors-of <https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/cnGuC31rZ2hprM3vNcgYkj0?domain=soundcloud.com>
https://soundcloud.com/search?q=Amazing%20Grace%20with%20Loretta%20Lynn <https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/bnm7C5yw29hZrK81Nuy9nWs?domain=soundcloud.com>
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019